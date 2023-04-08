Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 443,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 316,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 127,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 117,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.