Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

