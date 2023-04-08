Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

