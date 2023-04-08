Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $70,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

