Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.