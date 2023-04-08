Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $390,000 Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 1,131,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 871,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 719,944 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,819,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 550,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,502,170. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

