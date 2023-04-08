Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $429,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 49,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alibaba Group

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.