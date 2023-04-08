Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $444,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

