Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $503,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

ECL stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

