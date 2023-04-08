Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $520,000 Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Outfront Media by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Outfront Media by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

