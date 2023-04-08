Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $535,000 Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE MP opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

