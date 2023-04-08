Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $589,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.54.

Insider Activity

Lear Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEA stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

