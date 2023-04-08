Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $677,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

