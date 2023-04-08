Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

