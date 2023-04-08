Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 540,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $55.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

