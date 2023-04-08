Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 384 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.