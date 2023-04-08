Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,133 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 31.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,185 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.