Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 42.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AWK opened at $151.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

