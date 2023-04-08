Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $223.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

