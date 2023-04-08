Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $256.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

