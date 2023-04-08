Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.48 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.