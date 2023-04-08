Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

