Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,011 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Insider Activity

PulteGroup Price Performance

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

