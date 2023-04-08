Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,050 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

