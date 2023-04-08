Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,247 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

