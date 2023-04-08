Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,375 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.