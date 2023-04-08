Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,520 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 56.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 130,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

