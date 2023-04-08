Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,547 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 879,899 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.14 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

