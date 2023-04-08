Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,200 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 93,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 29.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.