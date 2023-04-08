Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 247 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. PGGM Investments bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $137,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

CUBE stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

