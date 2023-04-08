Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 374 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

ILCG opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $63.97.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

