Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 481 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
