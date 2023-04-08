Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 571 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

