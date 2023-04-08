Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 876 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 979.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 74,310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.9 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

