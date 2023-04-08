Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.78. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $263.57.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

