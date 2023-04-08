Piper Sandler Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $95.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,195 shares of company stock worth $21,580,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $2,950,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.