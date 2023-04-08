Piper Sandler Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $225.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

FSLR opened at $204.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.92 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

