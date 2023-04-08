Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Gap Up to $55.83

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.83, but opened at $57.93. Popular shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 48,560 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

