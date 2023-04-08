Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PB opened at $60.60 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.