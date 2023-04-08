QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRHGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCRH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

QCR stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. QCR has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $728.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,734 shares of company stock valued at $79,106. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. FMR LLC raised its position in QCR by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in QCR by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,893,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in QCR by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

