Randolph Co Inc Has $26.81 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Randolph Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
