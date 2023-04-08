Raymond James Cuts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $47.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

GBCI stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $97,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

