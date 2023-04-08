Raymond James Lowers First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $43.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.40 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,932,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,846,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,027,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,359,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,250,000 after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

