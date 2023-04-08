Raymond James Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $56.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 97.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 62,609 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.