Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Realty Income stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

