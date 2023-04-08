Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

