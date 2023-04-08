ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 133.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average of $218.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,610,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

