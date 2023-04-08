Robert W. Baird Boosts MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $104.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $28,268,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $19,998,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

