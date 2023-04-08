Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.94. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 141,388 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Insider Activity

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $83,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 707,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,849.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,753 shares of company stock worth $1,297,084 over the last three months. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 848,848 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

