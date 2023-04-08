Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

